NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
Pillar met Tuesday with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, but was at Truist Park to watch the second game of the series between the NL East rivals.
“It was such a scary moment,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It unbelievable that he’s here and walking around.”
While Pillar is expected to be out for an extended period, he jokingly told Rojas that if “he could see a little better, he’d be fighting with me to be in the lineup.”
Shortly after Rojas spoke, the Mets announced they had acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs for cash. The 34-year-old Maybin had been in the minors this season and the Mets assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.
Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
Webb said he was trying to throw a high pitch to Pillar, but the ball simply got away from him in the delivery,
“I wasn’t trying to hit him,” the pitcher said, still clearly affected a day after the incident. “It definitely came out of my hand weird. I knew right away when I threw it. I felt it.”
Webb reached out to Pillar, who responded that there were no hard feelings. The Mets player also provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.
“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.
Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan, which showed no serious damage.