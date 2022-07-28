NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar crossed the plate and skipped joyfully back to the Mets dugout after his tiebreaking, two-run homer capped a four-run, first-inning rally — a drive a fan behind the left field fence caught one-handed with a leap.

Most of Citi Field was dancing by the time Edwin Díaz struck out Gleyber Torres with two on, ending the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Yankees in Tuesday night’s rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams.

