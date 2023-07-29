Main Photo

New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time late Thursday night, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers.

The Mets, who began the season with a $353 million payroll, beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to improve to 48-54. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, who are in a virtual tie for the last two NL wild-card spots.

Recommended for you