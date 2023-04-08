Main Photo

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins.

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Friday in their home opener.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers — four drawn by leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo.

Recommended for you