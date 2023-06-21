Cameroon Mexico Soccer

Mexico manager Diego Cocca reacts during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Cameroon, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in San Diego.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Cocca was fired as coach of Mexico’s national team on Monday, four days after a 3-0 loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The federation said Jaime Lozano will take over the national team. Lozano coached under-23 team to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

