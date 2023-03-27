NCAA Miami Houston Basketball

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga gestures in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Houston in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals.

It’s only fair, he said, since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami.

