CORAL GABLES — Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn’t go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
Only Akron, which finished the season winless, was worse than Miami in that department. Miami converted 27.2% of its third downs, Akron converted 26.4%.
The Hurricanes announced the decision with a one-sentence statement: “The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.”
The numbers did the rest of the talking.
Miami is ranked 89th nationally in scoring offense, 99th in total offense, 122nd in rushing offense and 122nd in red zone offense. It used three quarterbacks in the 14-0 bowl loss, and still managed only 227 yards of offense.
“Our execution on offense and our inability to sustain drives on offense gave us no chance to win this football game,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said after the Independence Bowl.
The Hurricanes flew home later that night. By Friday morning, the Enos move — it was known before the bowl that the sides were going to part ways, barring a major change of plans — was official. It’s unclear if more changes are coming, or when.
“Manny Diaz is the right leader for our program but clearly changes are necessary and expected,” Miami athletic director Blake James wrote on Twitter late Thursday night, around the time the team charter from Shreveport, Louisiana landed. “Manny is in the process of making a full assessment of the football program, including coaches and staff.”