Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Destiny Harden wanted the ball in her hands.

After losing to eventual national champion South Carolina on the road last March, after helping her team complete a historic comeback two days earlier and after seeing top-seeded Indiana tie the score on a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left, Harden wanted to close it out.

