Main Photo

Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Puk, back, celebrates with right fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) after the team’s 4-1 win over Seattle Mariners.

 JOHN FROSCHAUER/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Jesús Sánchez raced back to the wall, made his leaping attempt and felt there was weight to his glove.

Home run robbery’s don’t get much better than what Miami’s right fielder pulled off on Wednesday night, stealing a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the Marlins’ 4-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners and avoid a three-game sweep.

Recommended for you