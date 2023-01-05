Main Photo

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on.

 DAVID SANTIAGO/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss to New England, injured his finger and couldn’t finish the game.

