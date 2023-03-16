Main Photo

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. And they have a massive following on social media.

 AP FILE PHOTO

CORAL GABLES — Women’s basketball practice at Miami had been over for 30 minutes. Most of the coaches were gone. Almost all the players were gone. The scoreboard had long been turned off.

The Cavinder twins were still working.

