Main Photo

Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown throws.

 HAKIM WRIGHT SR./AP PHOTO

CLEMSON, S.C. — Mario Cristobal wants to put Miami at the top of the ACC, where Clemson currently is. He will get his first chance as Hurricanes coach to see the ninth-ranked Tigers up close — and how far they'll have to travel to get there — this weekend.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Miami (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday as it tries to finish off a fourth perfect regular season in league play since 2015. The Tigers are returning to the ACC title game next month for the seventh time in eight seasons, a run of dominance that harkens back to Cristobal's days as a player at “The U,” when he was part of national championship teams in 1989 and 1991.

