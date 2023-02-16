Main Photo

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

 AP FILE PHOTO

