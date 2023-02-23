Main Photo

Michelle Wie West has launched a video series in which she speaks to female athletes and their business investments.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — To ask Michelle Wie West what she is up to these days is not likely to yield a short answer.

When she is not chasing around 2-year-old daughter McKenna or learning to grow vegetables in her garden, the former U.S. Women’s Open champion is keeping a steady presence in business and in golf, and they don’t always intersect.

Recommended for you