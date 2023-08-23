Main Photo

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy plays. Michigan opens their season at home against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

 AP FILE PHOTO

If the Big Ten’s final season with a 14-team, two-division setup plays out the way it has since the conference expanded in 2014, an East team will win the championship and it will be Michigan or Ohio State.

The preseason No. 2 Wolverines and No. 3 Buckeyes have flip-flopped as the team to beat now that Michigan has won two straight years over its bitter rival. No. 7 Penn State is also expected to be a factor.

Recommended for you