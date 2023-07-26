Main Photo

Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, according to a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules over improper contact with recruits, a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement said Tuesday.

Michigan recently submitted a negotiated resolution to the NCAA in a case that has been in the works for about two years. The NCAA’s committee on infractions must approve the resolution, a process that typically takes about 30 days. The details were confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not finalized. It was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Recommended for you