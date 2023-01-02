Main Photo

Michigan's Mimi Bolden-Morris, the first female graduate assistant football coach at Power Five school since the late 1980s.

 LARRY LAGE/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mimi Bolden-Morris had a trailblazing season at Michigan, becoming what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s.

If her mother didn't call coach Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn't have happened.

