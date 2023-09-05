Hawaii Fires Power Lines

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State and Tennessee will meet in an exhibition basketball game to raise money for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Michigan State announced Wednesday that it will play the Volunteers on Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center and all proceeds will be given to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

