EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gazed into the crowd, tears welling in his eyes, moments before his team played its first home game since a mass shooting on campus killed three students and hospitalized five students.

“It was one of those moments where I just said, ‘I’m a lucky guy,’” Izzo recalled as his voice cracked with emotion. “I said to myself, ‘I hope we can come through for you.’”

