DUBLIN, Ohio — Phil Mickelson spoke of having some self-doubt in the two years leading up to his PGA Championship victory. Xander Schauffele might have contributed to that, particularly during some money games a year ago in San Diego.
They played often when golf was on pause because of the pandemic, and Mickelson mentioned one stretch at The Farms in which he said Schauffele beat him three straight days with rounds of 64, 63 and 62. Mickelson said he told his wife: “I don’t know how I’m going to beat this guy. He’s probably playing the best of any player in the world right now.”
Golf resumed, and Schauffele missed a playoff at Colonial by one shot in the first event back.
One moment in the last game they had at The Farms stands out to both.
Mickelson decided to press on the par-3 16th hole and hit first to 4 feet. Schauffele, who should have teed off first, followed with a hole-in-one.
“He quickly went back to the tee and it’s one of the harder par 3s on the course. And he wasn’t supposed to hit first, and of course, he hits first and hit it to 4 feet,” Schauffele said. “I’m letting him know that I could make him re-hit since it’s match play. But since he was getting his butt kicked, I figured I would ... not make him.”
Schauffele hit 6-iron right on line and watched it trickle in for an ace.
“He just sat there looking down at the ground, shaking his head,” Schauffele said. “He just didn’t really know what to do with himself. So I found that pretty entertaining.”
What amazed him was how many questions Mickelson was asking him, considering how much more experienced and accomplished Lefty is in the game. Schauffele said it was an example of how Mickelson, even at age 50, loves and studies the game.
“He’s so obsessive and so passionate about golf that it’s not really a surprise that he did win the PGA Championship because he’s been telling himself for the last 25 years that he’s still got it,” Schauffele said. “So really cool to play with him, and you can definitely learn a lot from what he’s done.”
Mickelson is still learning, too.
He said he noticed the calm with which Schauffele plays, how the 27-year-old used power on the holes that allowed for it and tried to keep it in play on holes that didn’t. There was a simplicity to the game.
“I saw what it looked like to play at the highest level,” Mickelson said.
Before his stretch run to the PGA, Mickelson said he started posting low scores at The Farms, just like Schauffele did. But then he missed the cut at Innisbrook, had only one good round at Quail Hollow and was getting frustrated because he knew his best game was in there.
“Then to hold it together and play some really good golf over 72 holes (at Kiawah Island) meant a lot because I had seen the progress but I had not seen the results,” Mickelson said. “So that’s why I say I had a belief, but until you actually do it, it’s tough to really, fully believe it.”