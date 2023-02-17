Main Photo

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (11) and Nets guard Ben Simmons watch.

 JESSIE ALCHEH/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — In his third game since arriving in the Kevin Durant trade, Mikal Bridges had an electrifying scoring stretch to rival even the superstar he replaced.

Bridges scored a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row for Brooklyn to break open a game that had been close for 3 1/2 quarters, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 116-105 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

