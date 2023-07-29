Main Photo

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Jalen Ramsey, set for surgery on Friday, addressed his Miami Dolphins teammates a day earlier about the injury and told them not to worry or feel sorry for him.

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee at the end of Thursday’s practice and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. But he vowed — bragged a little — that he could beat whatever timeline for return doctors give him.

