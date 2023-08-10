Main Photo

Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.

 AP FILE PHOTO

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Mike Rockenfeller, a two-time Le Mans winner, has been chosen to replace suspended driver Noah Gragson in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races.

Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells announced Tuesday that Rockenfeller will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and in the following race at Watkins Glen.

