Georgia Alabama Basketball

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) watches his 3-point shot next to Georgia guard Terry Roberts (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 VASHA HUNT/AP PHOTO

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is a tough team to catch on the rebound. Just ask Vanderbilt, and now Georgia.

Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 108-59 romp over Georgia on Saturday.

