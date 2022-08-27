Main Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56).

 ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith wanted Davis Mills to come out of the halftime locker room and play one more series, with the hope that the second-year quarterback would have some success and end his preseason on a high note.

Mills did just that, throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night.

