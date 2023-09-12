LPGA Tour Golf

Minjee Lee reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green in the second playoff hole to win the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament, Sunday, in Cincinnati. Lee finished at -17, defeating Charley Hull after two playoff holes.

 JOSHUA A. BICKEL/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minjee Lee lost a five-shot lead on the back nine Sunday and recovered at just the right time, hitting wedge to 2 feet for birdie to beat Charley Hull on the second playoff hole in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee, a two-time major champion, won for the first time this year after closing with a 1-under 71. It was her second playoff victory on the LPGA Tour, and she never imagined it would get to that point.

Recommended for you