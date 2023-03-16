Main Photo

Keith Mitchell hits a shot from the first fairway during third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Sometimes the Masters can generate enormous pressure for a player who still doesn’t have a spot in the field. That’s what Keith Mitchell is feeling.

He came into The Players Championship at No. 47 in the world, knowing Augusta National will take the top 50 in two weeks after the Match Play. He felt he was playing well, with a tie for fourth at Pebble Beach and a fifth-place finish at Riviera.

Recommended for you