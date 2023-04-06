Main Photo

Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (20) makes a move against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, his fourth straight 40-point game, to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-113 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The win secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the first round for the Cavaliers (50-30).

