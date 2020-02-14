SALT LAKE CITY — Facing Miami’s tough zone defense a second time, the Utah Jazz finally figured it out.
The Jazz balanced patience and aggression. They attacked the rim and kept the ball moving as much as possible to prevent getting bogged down and forcing bad shots.
The result was a 116-101 victory over the Heat on Wednesday night.
“There is a point in the game where you can either go one of two ways,” guard Donovan Mitchell said. “We just wanted to attack, put the pressure on and keep it going. You can get teams on their heels and you can kind of relax and let them kind of gain the momentum back.”
Mitchell did his part to press the attack. He scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting while getting it done inside and out. He shot over 50% from the field for a second consecutive game.
“I made it a focus just to keep getting to the rim and putting pressure on the rim,” Mitchell said.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its fourth straight game.
Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to lead the Heat. Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Jae Crowder chipped in 15 off the bench.
Miami capped off its five-game road trip with a 1-4 record.
“Nobody wants to go 1-4 on the road trip, but it doesn’t take the eternal optimist to see there’s some good things going on in this locker room,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ll get this thing right, get our game together for this final push. It should be exciting.”