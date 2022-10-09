Main Photo

Justin Suh hits to the 17th green during the second round of the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament.

 RONDA CHURCHILL/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — Mito Pereira of Chile led a parade of players from the International team at the Presidents Cup in the Shriners Children’s Open on Friday, making birdie on half of his holes for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead.

Pereira took care of the par 5s at the TPC Summerlin and putted for birdie on every hole except the par-4 12th, where he had to save par from a bunker left of the green.

