Sandy Lyle, of Scotland, hits the ball on the 12th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

 MARK BAKER/AP PHOTO

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.

Mize, the first champion born in Augusta, holed a 140-foot chip from right of the 11th green in the second hole of a playoff to beat Greg Norman in 1987, probably the one shot that haunts Norman the most. The next year, Lyle hit 7-iron from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole to 10 feet and made the birdie putt to win.

