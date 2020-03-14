MESA, Ariz. — Major League Baseball is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home. The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps.
New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in Tampa, Florida.
“Everyone wants to stay here and get ready to go whenever the season starts back,” reliever and team union rep Zack Britton said. “(Owner) Hal Steinbrenner spoke to us. He’s going to give us access to the facility. They’re going to supply us with breakfast in the morning. ”
MLB announced Thursday the season will be delayed at least two weeks from its scheduled start on March 26. Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.
MLB and the union discussed the need for likely two-to-four weeks of workouts ahead of openers once the date for the season’s start has been set.
“Some of us have been around the game for a long time, have lived through some work stoppages and saw when you had to return to play protocols, it would be in the format of an abbreviated spring training and then maybe an expansion of rosters early,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.
Management and the union also talked about the possible need to extend the regular season past its scheduled end on Sept. 27, tacking some or all postponed games onto the original end of the season.
Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill.
“We don’t have a playbook for this,” Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said in the morning. “We are learning on the fly. We are taking the approach that we will continue to prioritize the health and wellness of our players, our staff, their families, everyone at the complex, everyone throughout the organization. That is evolving day to day.”
A union memo to players Friday obtained by The Associated Press outlined the options for players and said teams will be expected to help “if a player needs to extend a lease (or) find hotel accommodations.” The memo said teams “will make best efforts to provide ordinary staffing support, meals and other accommodations.”
Many minor league players — especially from other countries — had been hoping to remain in camps, where they usually have access to housing, food and training facilities. Many have already been told to go home, but some teams have said they would make efforts to let players stay.