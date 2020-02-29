NEW YORK — Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
“I think it’s a significant moment in the history of baseball,” Danley told The Associated Press from Arizona, where he’s working spring training games.
“I’m very honored, very excited to be the first,” he said. “But it’s not just about me. It’s much more than that. It shows African American kids there is something else they can make it in, besides playing.”
The timing of the promotion was extra special to Danley because it came during Black History Month.
“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and texts on that. People have noticed,” he said.
Other moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief born outside the United States, and second overall in MLB history.
Another meaningful move for diversity, Danley said.
“Of course it is,” he said.
Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom and Mike Everitt have retired. Kellogg and Everitt will move into jobs as MLB umpire supervisors.
Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were promoted to crew chiefs.
Ramon De Jesus, who worked his first big league game in 2016 as a minor league fill-in, moved up and became the first Dominican-born umpire on the MLB staff. Also getting full-time jobs in the majors were Ryan Blakney, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti.
Nic Lentz also joined the MLB umpire roster, replacing the late Eric Cooper.
A chief oversees each four-man crew. Among other things, they often have the last word on disputes with players, make the call for an umpire replay review or decide when to bring out the tarp for a rain delay.