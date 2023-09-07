Main Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Deputy Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, confirmed the felony charge Tuesday. The Department of Public Safety, the arresting agency, has yet to release details of the arrest.

