Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, rear, is tagged out at second by Oakland Athletics second baseman Jace Peterson on a steal attempt during the fourth inning.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

OAKLAND, Calif. — Josh Lowe singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 6-3 on Wednesday night to snap the Athletics’ winning streak at seven games.

Christian Bethancourt, Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz also drove in runs for the MLB-best Rays (49-22).

