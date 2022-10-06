Main Photo

The Cardinals’ Albert Pujols warms up before stepping up to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 EMILY MATTHEWS/PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE VIA AP

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.

