New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on in the first inning.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

Major League Baseball's first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments.

A 15-inning, 432-pitch game. A seven-run comeback win. Joe Musgrove's ears.

