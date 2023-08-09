Main Photo

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramírez, center, in the sixth inning. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, left, looks on.

 SUE OGROCKI/AP PHOTO

CLEVELAND — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

