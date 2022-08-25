Main Photo

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute into Yankee Stadium before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

 NOAH K. MURRAY/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.

As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.

Recommended for you