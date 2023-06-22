Main Photo

Former Negro League baseball players, from left, Willie Mays, Charley Pride and Bill Greason throw out first pitches for ESPN Classic’s vintage baseball game between the Bristol Barnstormers and the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala.

 AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60.

