Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Rockets in a NBA summer league championship.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.

This was the Cavaliers’ first title since the Summer League went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team.

