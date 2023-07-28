Main Photo

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind.

The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo, which also outlines progress on the deal with the Saudi-backers of LIV Golf.

