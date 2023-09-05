LPGA Tour Golf

Chanettee Wannasaen, of Thailand, hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

 CRAIG MITCHELLDYER/AP PHOTO

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen played a five-hole stretch in 6 under early in the final round Sunday and closed with a near-flawless 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory at the Portland Classic to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015.

“I’m really proud of myself because I really work hard for the trophy,” Wannasaen said.

