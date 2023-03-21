Main Photo

Taylor Moore holds up the trophy after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament.

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

PALM HARBOR — Taylor Moore was never really the star attraction Sunday at the Valspar Championship until he had finished hitting all the right shots and posed with the trophy for his first PGA Tour title that sends him to the Masters.

Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth provided enough compelling theater for so much of the day, locked in a battle on the back nine of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

