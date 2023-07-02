Main Photo

Taylor Moore eyes his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.

