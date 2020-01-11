HONOLULU — The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation.
Collin Morikawa managed better than everyone. He learned enough about the wind last week on Maui to cope with it on Oahu, getting through the relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot lead.
“It's tough out here," Morikawa said. "If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything. So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days.”
Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68.
Justin Thomas, who won a playoff last week in Kapalua, struggled early in the wind and had to keep it together for a 72. A year ago, that might have been the first step toward a weekend off. On this day, it was inside the cut line.
Maui was hard work in the wind. This week might be worse because Waialae is so exposed.