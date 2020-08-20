NORTON, Mass. — Collin Morikawa put his own kind of stamp on winning his first major at the PGA Championship.
He was unpacking from his week at Harding Park and was about to put away the two pairs of golf shoes he wore for the week. That’s when the 23-year-old Californian decided it was worthy of a memento.
“I never really keep a ball or whatever for certain tournaments,” Morikawa said Tuesday. “But I wrote ’2020 PGA Championship’ on the side of my shoes and just want to have something to remember that. I was talking to my girlfriend and you know, this is my first major. And I’m always going to remember it. I’m going to remember every single win, but just having that first major I’m going to remember a little more.”
Those are just the shoes. The big question is what about the driver?
It was his tee shot on the 294-yard 16th hole to 7 feet for eagle that sent him to a two-shot victory, a shot that will be remembered as one of the best drives in major championship history. Some majors, like the Masters and U.S. Open, will ask champions to donate a club that was central to winning.
“The driver, who knows when TaylorMade is going to come out with a new one and I’ve got to switch,” Morikawa said. “I’ll probably just mark it with a little ‘PGA Championship,’ maybe a Sharpie on the head to remember it.”
And then?
“Probably just stick in my other bags at home when I start collecting them and they start piling up,” he said. “I really don’t know.”
The shoes already have their own spot. He said he has a big cabinet of shoes in his Las Vegas garage. Morikawa said he threw them in there with all his other shoes, “sitting in 110-degree heat.”
There was one other memento from Harding Park he didn’t want.
TaylorMade had special golf bags for its staff players, trimmed in black and orange for a San Francisco Giants theme. Morikawa grew up in the Los Angeles area. The bag went to his caddie.
“Promised him at the beginning of the week that’s it’s his, and it’s still going to be his,” Morikawa said. “I do not want that in my house, being a Dodgers fan.”