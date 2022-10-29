Main Photo

North Carolina State's Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) hauls in a pass over Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane (23).

 KARL B. DeBLAKER/AP PHOTO

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second straight home game, North Carolina State found itself down double figures after halftime. And just as before, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack responded with grit and resilience.

First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help N.C. State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night.

Recommended for you