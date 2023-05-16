Signing a scholarship is all high school athletes’ dream and for Jeremiah Mulligan that dream came true. After countless hours at the ballpark, ball after ball in the batting cages and training that seemed nonstop, Jeremiah has achieved one of his goals and has committed to play baseball for the Webber International University Warriors.

Jeremiah will be a PO (pitcher only) for the Warriors who are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) and the Sun Conference. Webber International University is a private university in Babson Park.

