Signing a scholarship is all high school athletes’ dream and for Jeremiah Mulligan that dream came true. After countless hours at the ballpark, ball after ball in the batting cages and training that seemed nonstop, Jeremiah has achieved one of his goals and has committed to play baseball for the Webber International University Warriors.
Jeremiah will be a PO (pitcher only) for the Warriors who are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) and the Sun Conference. Webber International University is a private university in Babson Park.
During his senior year, the southpaw had an ERA of 3.98, a .208 batting average, made 10 hits, 11 RBIs and six runs, according to MaxPreps.
“I’m very excited and working hard for it,” Jeremiah said. “It is exciting to be moving on to the next step. I went to a showcase at Webber and it was pretty nice. It was a small school with a good field and good community. Their coaches are great and really nice. I’ve done a couple of trainings with their varsity pitching coach, Tyler Pike, who is a really nice guy.”
Jeremiah has a strong support system in place.
“My family, friends and God have been a huge support for me. My dad has helped me through everything and has always been by my side. He always has my back, always supports me through everything.”
Jason Mulligan, Jeremiah’s father, was beaming with pride as he watched his son sign with the Warriors.
“I’m super proud,” Jason said. “He has put in a lot of work. He has been weightlifting, training and taking pitching lessons for several years now. He has been doing travel ball and has been playing since he was 5 years old. He works on his craft every day so I’m super proud of him. He is a lefty. His work ethic and his character make him special.”
Jeremiah never stops working on his craft and puts in countless hours.
“He really strives to do the best that he can,” Jason added. “He works on stuff every night from mobility because his muscles tend to be tighter so he does his stretches. He works at Peak Sports Performance in Sebring with Coach Cory Ritter to do his workouts to include learning mobility and pitching lessons. He plays baseball year-round.”
Jeremiah’s father knows he has what it takes to be successful at college.
“He will have to be able to juggle his schedule so he will have to do a lot of time management between his classes and not having his parents around,” Jason added. “He still has to put in a lot of work this summer and in the fall to get ready for spring.”
Jason isn’t quite ready for Jeremiah to leave the nest yet.
“I’m not ready for him to leave, but I’m excited for him,” Jason explained. “Webber is just down the road so I’m excited to be able to see a few games. I’m blessed that he was given this opportunity.”
Jeremiah, on the other hand, is ready to leave home.
“I’m excited to see what it is like to be on my own, but I know I will still be pretty close so I won’t worry,” Jeremiah explained. “I’m going to continue to train. There won’t be summer ball this year because they won’t have a team so I will be training at Peak Sports Performance with my trainer Cory Ritter and just getting as strong as I can. I will be pitching as much as I can during the summer.”
Jeremiah is very grateful to all those who have supported him.
“I would like to thank God, my family and friends,” Jeremiah added. “I would also like to thank my SWFL (Southwest Florida) coach Clint Montgomery at Island Coast and Cory Ritter.”