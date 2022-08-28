Main Photo

Na Rin An, of South Korea, prepares for a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the CP Women’s Open.

 JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total.

